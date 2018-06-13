Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

From the section

Oliver Roberts returns to the Huddersfield side

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 15 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants can call on back-row pair Dale Ferguson and Oliver Roberts, while prop Paul Clough and winger Innes Senior make way.

Giants were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by the Perpignan club just a fortnight ago.

Catalans Dragons have named back-rower Jason Baitieri and centre Vincent Duport in their squad.

The duo come in to replace prop Antoni Maria, who is injured, while winger Fouad Yaha is suspended.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Smith. O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English, Russell.

Catalans (from): Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.