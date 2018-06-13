Super League: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Joel Moon is back in the Leeds Rhinos side

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Date: Friday, 15 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos have stand-off Joel Moon back in their side, while prop Anthony Mullally is back from suspension and centre Harry Newman is also included.

Mikolaj Oledzki and Richie Myler are out with concussion, while Brett Delaney has a hamstring injury.

Leaders Saints make just one change, with back-rower Jack Ashworth replacing the injured Kyle Amor.

The Rhinos are one of just two teams to beat Justin Holbrook's side this term, winning 28-20 in March.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Cuthertson, Parcell, Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Garbutt, Ferres, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Lilley, Newman, Smith, Walters.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Roby, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba.