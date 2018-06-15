Super League: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall is back for Wigan Warriors after being out through illness

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Half-back Albert Kelly and captain Danny Houghton are back in the Hull FC squad after both missed the victory over Salford with knocks.

But coach Lee Radford is without Joe Westerman, who drops out because of a knee injury.

Liam Marshall, Taulima Tautai and Ben Flower are all included in Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad following short spells out.

Callum Field also comes in, but Liam Farrell is out with an ankle injury.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Kelly, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Fash, Litten, Paea, Logan, Turgut, Downs, Miloudi, Matongo, Harris.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Field, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mullen, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams.