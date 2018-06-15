Super League: Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

From the section

Jake Webster has made 13 appearances for Castleford this season

Betfred Super League Venue: The Jungle Date: Sunday, 17 June Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford make three changes from the squad which beat Warrington, with Jake Webster and Junior Moors returning from injury absences.

Calum Turner is also included, with Greg Eden, Paul McShane and Calum Turner missing out.

Former Wigan back-row forward Joel Tomkins could make his Hull KR debut after being named in Tim Sheens' squad.

Captain Shaun Lunt and prop Lee Jowitt are back after injuries, and hooker Aaron Smith is also recalled.

Tommy Lee is unavailable after picking up a knock, and Josh Johnson, Jordan Walne and Joe Cator have been left out.

Castleford (from): Clark, Cook, Foster, Gill, Hitchcox, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga'e, Massey, McMeeken, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Turner, Wardle, Webster.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Donaldson, Clarkson, Marsh, Salter, Atkin, Tickle, Wallis, Smith, Tomkins.