Joel Tomkins happy to join Hull KR after 'huge mistake' at Wigan Warriors

Joel Tomkins made 16 appearances for Wigan this season

Hull KR back-row forward Joel Tomkins says he hopes to prove himself on the field after an making a "huge mistake" in an off-field incident which led to his departure from Wigan Warriors.

Tomkins left Wigan on 11 June after a video of him being drunk and abusive to bar staff appeared on social media.

The 31-year-old could make his Rovers debut against Castleford on Sunday.

"I haven't got a point to prove anything to do with the incident that happened," he told BBC Look North.

"It was a huge mistake that I made. I'm not proud of it but I've held my hands up, I've said sorry and I'm going to move on from it now.

"The situation was I got drunk in a pub, I acted like an idiot. I think there's plenty of people been guilty of that in the past.

"For me it (moving) was literally a rugby decision, I weighed up my options on the other clubs and once I spoke to Tim Sheens it was pretty obvious that this was the best choice for me to play my best rugby."

Sheens said he is hopeful that Tomkins will be included for the game against Tigers, with his fitness "not an issue".

"He's a quality player so for us it's very good value," Rovers coach Sheens told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I don't know if it's a coup or not, ask me in five games' time. If he's led the way for five games and we've won I'll be more than happy.

"I'm not expecting that from him, but it does strengthen our back-row options in the club and we've been a bit skinny there."

Heffernan sidelined for rest of season

Sheens added that centre Andrew Heffernan has been advised to sit out the rest of the season after suffering another concussion.

Heffernan, 23, has not featured for KR since sustaining his latest injury in a 31-12 victory over Widnes Vikings in April.

"At the moment we won't have him for the rest of the year, that's the main thing," Sheens said.

"He will then visit the specialist at the end of that time and then it will be determined what's going to happen."