Tyrone Roberts: Warrington Wolves half-back to return to Australia for 'compassionate reasons'

Tyrone Roberts has scored two tries in Super League this season

Tyrone Roberts will leave Warrington at the end of the season to return to Australia on "compassionate grounds".

The 27-year-old half-back joined the Wolves from National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans on a three-year deal at the start of this season.

But his contract contained a clause allowing him to go back to the NRL after one year.

"It's just unfortunate that his family is homesick," said Wolves head coach Steve Price.

"One thing I'm sure about with Tyrone is that he is fully committed to Warrington for the rest of the year.

"He has outlined to me personally that he's determined to leave in a successful manner."