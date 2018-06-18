Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (Wed)
-
- From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Wednesday, 20 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Leeds Rhinos have included half-back Jordan Lilley in their squad, while prop Mikolaj Oledzki and full-back Aston Golding return from injury.
Winger Ryan Hall is on international duty, Richie Myler is out with concussion and Brett Delaney is missing with a hamstring injury.
Catalans winger Fouad Yaha returns for the trip to Leeds, replacing Mickael Goudemand in the only change.
The original game in March was postponed because of bad weather.
Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Moon, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Dwyer, Mullally, Garbutt, Ferres, Handley, Walker, Lilley, Newman, Smith, Oledzki, Walters, Holroyd, Ormondroyd
Catalans (from): Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Gigot, Drinkwater, Edwards