Super League: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (Fri)

Paul McShane has scored six tries in 16 appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 22 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Local Radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford make seven changes for the visit of Wigan, with James Clare, Jamie Ellis and Paul McShane all fit again.

Will Maher, Tuoyo Egodo, James Green and Gadwin Springer are recalled, while Jesse Sene-Lefao, Adam Milner and Greg Minikin are among those to miss out.

Wigan beat Hull FC in their last game, but have to make three changes.

Liam Farrell, Josh Woods and Liam Paisley replace Sean O'Loughlin, John Bateman and George Williams, who are away on international duty.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Cook, Egodo, Ellis, Gill, Green, Hitchcox, Laulu-Togaga'e, Maher, Massey, McShane, Millington, Moors, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Wardle, Webster.

Wigan (from): Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Farrell, Field, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mullen, Navarette, Paisley, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Tomkins, Woods.