Luke Briscoe: Leeds re-sign Featherstone winger on loan

Luke Briscoe (left) is the Championship's leading try scorer

Leeds Rhinos have re-signed winger Luke Briscoe on loan from Featherstone Rovers until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been drafted into the squad for Wednesday's game against Catalans Dragons, replacing Jordan Lilley, who has failed a fitness test the club say.

Briscoe made 10 appearances for the Super League Rhinos between 2014 and 2016, before joining Featherstone.

He has scored 28 tries in 19 games this season for the Championship side.

Briscoe also equalled an all-time rugby league record by scoring tries in 17 consecutive games last May.

"This is a good example of how a young player can go from playing in Super League to the Championship and still continue his development and potential." Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington told the club website.

"Luke's try scoring exploits in the Championship this season have been exceptional."