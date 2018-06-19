Alex Foster: Castleford Tigers second-rower signs contract extension

Alex Foster has made 14 starting appearances for Castleford this season

Castleford second-row forward Alex Foster has signed a new contract to stay with the Super League club until the end of the 2021 season.

Foster, who was under contract until 2019, has made 35 appearances since joining Castleford in 2017.

The 24-year-old former Leeds Rhinos trainee has scored five tries in 16 games this season.

"I've got nothing but absolute gratitude for the club for what they have done for my career," he said.