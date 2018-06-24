State of Origin 2018: New South Wales claim title with 18-14 win over Queensland

Latrell Mitchell scored his side's third try to help them to an unassailable 2-0 series lead

Holden State of Origin: Game two, ANZ Stadium, Sydney New South Wales (12) 18 Tries: Addo-Carr, Cordner, Mitchell. Goals: Maloney (3) Queensland (10) 14 Tries: Holmes, Gagai, Chambers. Goals: Holmes

New South Wales won their first State of Origin since 2014, with an 18-14 win over Queensland.

Needing to win to keep the three-game series alive after NSW's 22-12 victory in the first game, Queensland stormed into a 10-0 lead in Sydney.

But the Blues fought back and took a 12-10 lead into half-time following a Boyd Cordner penalty try, the first in the competition since 1981.

The Maroons closed the gap through a Will Chambers try, but NSW stood firm.

Queensland, who have won 11 of the last 12 meetings between the rival states, dominated in the final 20 minutes.

But an inexperienced 'baby Blues' side - down to 12 men after James Roberts was sin-binned with 10 minutes to go - recorded a famous victory in front of new coach Brad Fittler.