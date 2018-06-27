Super League: St Helens v Wakefield Trinity

Mark Percival started at centre for England in their Test win over New Zealand

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 29 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League leaders St Helens are unchanged for the visit of Wakefield.

James Roby, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax and Tommy Makinson should all feature after playing in England's win over New Zealand in Denver on Saturday.

Wakefield are without captain Danny Kirmond, with half-back Liam Finn being brought back into the 19-man squad.

Trinity beat Widnes on Sunday, a result which put them four points above ninth-placed Catalans Dragons with five games of the regular season remaining.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Roby, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Hampshire, Hirst, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.