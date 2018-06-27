Super League: Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

From the section

Josh Charnley is Warrington's joint-top try scorer in Super League this season, with nine tries

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 29 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Local Radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington coach Steve Price brings George and Toby King, Morgan Smith and Ben Pomeroy in to face Salford.

Stefan Ratchford and Chris Hill are rested after featuring for England, while Ryan Atkins (bicep) and Harvey Livett (knee) are also out.

Mark Flanagan, who missed out on the victory over Widnes with concussion, returns to the Red Devils squad alongside Lee Mossop.

Greg Burke and Ed Chamberlain retain their places a week after their debuts.

Warrington (from): Akauola, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Goodwin, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Lui, Littlejohn, Tomkins, Griffin, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Murray, Shorrocks, Chamberlain, Burke.