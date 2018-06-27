Super League: Hull FC v Widnes Vikings

Hull FC's Jake Connor (left) scored a try on his international debut as England beat New Zealand 36-18 in Denver on Saturday

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 29 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Local Radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC are boosted by the return of forwards Sika Manu and Dean Hadley from injury while Jamie Shaul has shaken off a knock picked up against Wigan.

Jake Connor and Scott Taylor are included after featuring for England against New Zealand in the United States on Saturday.

Widnes interim head coach Francis Cummins makes five changes from the squad beaten by Wakefield on Sunday.

Teenage winger Owen Buckley is included for the first time this season.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Kelly, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Downs, Miloudi, Matongo, Harris.

Widnes (from): Ah Van, Buckley, J Chapelhow , T Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Hauraki, Heremaia, Inu, Leuluai, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Whitley, Wilde.