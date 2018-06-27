Matt Davis: Warrington Wolves sign London Broncos forward

Matt Davis played for London Broncos in last season's Qualifiers

Warrington Wolves have signed London Broncos second-row Matt Davis on a two-year contract, starting in 2019.

Davis has impressed at Championship level with the Broncos, where he played under Wire assistant Andrew Henderson.

The 21-year-old said: "I wanted to test myself in a different set-up and a different environment and Warrington really appealed to me."

Head coach Steve Price added: "Matt plays the game tough. He's a grafter and does the little things well."