Danny Kirmond: Wakefield Trinity captain set to miss rest of season

Danny Kirmond has made 12 Super League appearances this season

Wakefield Trinity captain Danny Kirmond is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The 32-year-old picked up the injury in Sunday's win over Widnes and had an operation on Wednesday.

Coach Chris Chester told BBC Radio Leeds: "Initially we thought it was just a repair but we're looking at more like a three-month timescale now.

"He's going to be a massive loss for us and he was very unfortunate with how he got injured. It's disappointing."