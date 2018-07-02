Junior Vaivai: Hull Kingston Rovers centre signs new two-year contract

Hull KR centre Junior Vaivai is the cousin of wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson

Hull Kingston Rovers centre Junior Vaivai has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him with the Super League club until 2020.

Vaivai, 28, joined Rovers from Penrith Panthers for the 2018 season and has scored seven tries in 11 appearances.

"We had the option for 2019 already and I wanted to concentrate on coming and playing my best footy," he said.

"I've been fortunate enough to be able to do that and I'm grateful. The fans have been very welcoming."