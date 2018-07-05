Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

Wakefield ran leaders St Helens close in their previous fixture but eventually lost 34-30

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sat, 7 July Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons have each made one alteration to their respective squads for their Super League meeting on Saturday.

A head knock has ruled out James Batchelor, so Justin Horo has been added to Wakefield's 19-man squad.

For the French club, Sam Moa replaces Vincent Duport.

Neither side is yet certain of a top-eight finish after 23 matches, but a Catalans win will take them level on points with sixth-placed Wakefield.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Catalans (from): Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.