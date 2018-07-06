Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Salford Red Devils

Will Dagger has made five appearances for Hull Kingston Rovers this season, last playing against Wigan on 25 May

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Sun, 8 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull Kingston Rovers have made two changes from their 37-10 win against Huddersfield Giants for the visit of Salford Red Devils.

Lee Jewitt and Chris Clarkson make way for Will Oakes and Will Dagger in Rovers' 19-man squad.

Salford Red Devils make three changes following a 30-14 defeat by Warrington in their last game.

Josh Jones, Tyrone McCarthy and Levy Nzoungou come in for Kris Welham, Jack Littlejohn and George Griffin.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, McGuire, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Oakes, Dagger, Tickle, Tomkins.

Salford (from): Johnson, Sa'u, Lui, Tomkins, Jones, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Nzoungou, Murray, Shorrocks, Chamberlain, Burke.

Referee: G Hewer