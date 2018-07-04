Mark Minichiello: Hull FC forward signs extended contract

Minichiello played for Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Gold Coast Titans in the country of his birth

Australian-born back-row forward Mark Minichiello has signed a new one-year contract to keep him at Hull FC until the end of the 2019 season.

The 36-year-old, who captained Italy at the 2017 World Cup, joined at the start of the 2015 season and has played more than 100 games and appeared in two Challenge Cup finals for the club.

He said it "has changed dramatically for the better" since he arrived.

"I've already created some great memories," he told the club website.

"But one of the key reasons I wanted to stay on was to try and help the side to a Grand Final appearance.

"I want to make sure I have the chance to achieve that, it's something that I've never done in my career but I'm still keen to achieve."