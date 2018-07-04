Anthony Gelling: Widnes Vikings sign former Wigan Warriors centre

Anthony Gelling moved back to play for New Zealand Warriors in January 2018 after six seasons with Wigan

Widnes have signed ex-Wigan centre Anthony Gelling on a two-year contract for the start of the 2019 season.

The 27-year-old Auckland-born Cook Islands international will move back to England from New Zealand Warriors, where he has been playing since leaving Wigan at the start of 2018.

Interim head coach Francis Cummins told the club website Gelling was a "top target" and an "X Factor" signing.

"He has ability to produce something out of nothing," Cummins added.

"Players of his quality are few and far between, and we are excited that he will be representing our club."

Widnes, who sacked head coach Denis Betts at the end of May, are bottom of Super League, having won lost 16 of their 19 league games this season.

Cummins said: "A signing like this sends a message out on many levels, and tells everybody that we're not willing to accept the current situation we're in."