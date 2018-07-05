Mickael Simon: Catalans Dragons prop signs new two-year contract

Mickael Simon returned to Catalans Dragons from Wakefield in 2016

Catalans Dragons prop Mickael Simon has signed a new two-year contract with the Super League club.

The 31-year-old France international, who has made 100 league appearances for the Dragons, is now signed up until the end of the 2020 season.

Simon began his career with Catalans, but moved to Wakefield in 2014 and spent two years at Belle Vue.

After 44 appearances for Trinity, he returned to Perpignan in time for the 2017 season.

"Since returning from Wakefield, Mika has established himself as a key player thanks to his runs and his hard job in defence," said Dragons chief executive Christophe Jouffret.

"Quiet, serious and faithful, he brings to the group his experience and commitment to our club."

Catalans are currently seventh in Super League, and still hopeful of a top-eight finish ahead of the final four games of the regular season.

They are a point above Leeds and Huddersfield - and two behind Simon's former side Wakefield, who they meet at Belle Vue on Saturday.