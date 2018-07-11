Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Mitch Garbutt is back for Leeds, who could close the gap to sixth-placed Wakefield to one point with victory

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 13 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Kevin Sinfield has made five changes to his 19-man squad for his first home match as Leeds Rhinos director of rugby against Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

Ash Handley, Carl Ablett, Brad Dwyer, Mitch Garbutt and Cameron Smith return for ninth-placed Leeds, who have lost eight Super League games in a row.

Wakefield, three points above Rhinos in sixth, have made one change to the side beaten at home by Catalans Dragons.

James Batchelor replaces Liam Finn following a concussion.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Garbutt, Ferres, Handley, Walker, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.