Super League: Widnes Vikings v Hull KR

Wellington Albert is one of three players recalled to the Widnes Vikings squad

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Francis Cummins has made three changes to his 19-man Widnes Vikings squad as he continues his search for a first victory as interim head coach.

Olly Ashall-Bott, Ted Chapelhow and Wellington Albert all come in for Widnes, who are bottom of Super League.

Hull KR recall Elliot Wallis, Justin Carney and Chris Clarkson.

But Rovers, who are 10th and also look set for a Qualifiers spot, will be without winger Ryan Shaw for at least six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Widnes Vikings (from): Ashall-Bott, Buckley, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Inu, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Obison, Runciman, Walker, Albert, Whitley, Wilde.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, McGuire, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Oakes, Tickle, Carney, Wallis, Tomkins.