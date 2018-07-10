Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

Sean O'Loughlin is fit again for Wigan, who will hope to close the gap on Super League leaders St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 12 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants welcome back Jake Mamo for Thursday's match against Super League high-flyers Wigan Warriors.

Mamo, named in the 19-man squad for the first time since May, is one of four changes, with Dale Ferguson, Alex Mellor and Jake Wardle also included.

Second-placed Wigan, who are six points behind leaders St Helens, recall Sean O'Loughlin and Romain Navarette.

Liam Farrell, Dan Sarginson, Joe Greenwood and George Williams are all ruled out with injury.

Huddersfield are eighth in the table, just two points clear of Leeds Rhinos, with three games remaining before the Super Eights/Qualifiers split.

Huddersfield Giants (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellow, McIntosh, English, Wardle.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Kibula, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Paisley, Partington, Powell, Tautai, Tomkins, Woods.