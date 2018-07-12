Ryan Shaw: Hull KR winger could be out for season with with knee injury

Ryan Shaw joined Hull KR from Bradford Bulls in 2015

Hull KR's top points scorer Ryan Shaw may require knee surgery and could be out for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old winger is facing at least six weeks out with a knee ligament injury sustained during the 52-22 win over Salford on Sunday.

But head coach Tim Sheens told the club website: "There's a chance he might be able to just rehab in which case we'll have him back during the Eights.

"But if he does have to go for surgery then that'll be the end of his season."