Ralph Rimmer: Rugby Football League name Cumbrian as new chief executive

Ralph Rimmer initially took over from Nigel Wood on an interim basis in January

Ralph Rimmer has been appointed as the full-time chief executive of the Rugby Football League, having covered the post on an interim basis since January.

The Cumbrian, formerly chief operating officer of the RFL, filled the role following the departure of predecessor Nigel Wood earlier this year.

Rimmer has also previously served as CEO at Sheffield Eagles and Huddersfield Giants.

"Ralph is a rugby league man," RFL chairman Brian Barwick said.

"He has huge ambitions for the future of the sport as well as dealing with the 'here and now' issues of the game."

Rimmer's appointment follows the Super League move to bring in former Everton CEO Robert Elstone to take up a chief executive post with the top division of domestic rugby league.