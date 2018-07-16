Jake Connor: Hull FC lose influential centre to hamstring injury for rest of season

Jake Connor made his England debut, scoring against New Zealand in Denver last month

Hull FC centre Jake Connor will miss the remainder of the 2018 season with a high-grade hamstring tear.

Connor, 23, was injured in last weekend's defeat by St Helens and left the field on a stretcher.

It brings to an end an impressive personal campaign for the utility back, who made his England debut against New Zealand and was ever present for Hull.

"It is disappointing for Jake, he has been excellent this season," boss Lee Radford said.

"That is the way our season has gone so far."