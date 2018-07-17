Ryan Hall: England winger to leave Leeds Rhinos at end of 2018 season

Ryan Hall has scored 35 tries in 38 appearances for England

England's all-time leading try-scorer Ryan Hall will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of the season after more than a decade with the Super League club.

The 30-year-old winger has won six Grand Finals and played 327 times for Leeds since his debut in 2007.

Hall is the Rhinos' fifth highest try-scorer, having touched down 231 times during his time with the club.

"I've had 12 amazing seasons as a Leeds Rhinos player and I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved," he said.

In England's recent win against New Zealand in Denver, Hall scored his 35th try for his country and won his 38th England cap.

Hall continued: "For me personally, I feel that this is the right time for a new challenge after such a long period at the club and my decision in no way reflects on the Rhinos.

"Words cannot really do justice to how much representing my home town club and enjoying so much success has meant to me."

Hall won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match in Leeds' 2014 Challenge Cup final win against Castleford Tigers - the Rhinos' first win in the competition for 15 years.

He also won the 2012 World Club Challenge with victory against the Manly Sea Eagles and later went on to be part of the Leeds side that won a domestic treble in 2015.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "I know that Ryan will be doing everything between now and the end of the season to make sure his time at the club ends on the best possible note."