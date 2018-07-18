Super League: Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

Junior Vaivai (right) recently underwent nose surgery but is back to face Warrington Wolves

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Friday, 20 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR have recalled Lee Jewitt and Junior Vaivai for their Friday encounter with Warrington Wolves.

Prop Jewitt has missed the last three games with groin and back problems, while centre Vaivai returns after undergoing nose surgery.

Warrington also make two changes, with Morgan Smith and Pat Moran coming in for Bryson Goodwin and Ben Westwood.

The Wolves, who are fourth, were involved in a thrilling 22-22 draw with Catalans Dragons in their last outing.

Hull KR go into the Super League fixture on the back of a three-match winning streak, but are without Justin Carney (ankle) and Joel Tomkins (knee).

Hull KR (from): Quinian, Vaivai, McGuire, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Donaldson, Clarkson, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Oakes, Tickle, Wallis, Tomkins.

Warrington (from): Akauloa, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Hull, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Moran, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith.