Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Widnes Vikings (Fri)
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Headingley Stadium Date: Friday, 20 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Leeds Rhinos welcome back centre Jimmy Keinhorst from a hamstring injury as they look to end their nine-match winless run in Super League.
Matt Parcell (elbow) is included but Brett Ferres (knee) misses out.
Widnes Vikings will be without Stefan Marsh after he picked up an injury in the defeat by Hull KR on Saturday.
Tom Olbison also picked up a knock in the game but is included in the squad as the Vikings look to secure their first league win since March.
Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Handley, Walker, Oledzki, Walters.
Widnes Vikings (from): Ah Van, Albert, Ashall-Bott, Buckley, Jay Chapelhow, Ted Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Hauraki, Heremaia, Houston, Inu, Leuluai, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Walker, Whitley.