Super League: Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (Sat)

Returning Jodie Broughton scored a hat-trick on his last appearance against Salford at Magic Weekend

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 21 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons, who have lost just one of their past 10 games, make one change, with winger Jodie Broughton fit again to face his old club Salford.

Back-row forward Mickael Goudemand is the player to make way in return.

Salford, without a win in three matches, welcome back influential full-back Niall Evalds for the first time in nine weeks after a leg injury.

Prop Craig Kopczak is in the squad as Salford struggle for numbers, but is unlikely to figure.

While Salford are out of the running for a place in the top eight, a Catalans win and other results going their way would ensure the Perpignan-based club secured a spot.

The Dragons, Huddersfield and Wakefield all have 19 points with two games to play, while Leeds and Hull KR - the two outside hopes for a place - are on 16 and 15 points respectively.

Rhinos and Rovers must win their matches against Widnes and Warrington in turn to keep their hopes alive.

Catalans (from): Mead, Broughton, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Gigot, Drinkwater, Edwards.

Salford (from): Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Kopczak, Jones, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Nzoungou, Murray, Shorrocks, Chamberlain, Burke.