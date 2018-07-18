Ed Chamberlain: Salford Red Devils sign Widnes Vikings back on a two-year deal

Ed Chamberlain was initially on loan at Salford before making it a permanent deal

Salford Red Devils have signed utility back Ed Chamberlain on a two-year deal following a successful loan from Super League rivals Widnes.

The 22-year-old was brought in from the Vikings to boost the squad by head coach Ian Watson and has since played three games for the Red Devils.

Chamberlain, who played for Ireland at the World Cup last year, had scored three tries in 11 games for Widnes.

"Ed's been outstanding since he came to the club," Watson said.

"He's a versatile back who has filled in at full-back this season but can also play in the centres and on the wing, which makes him a rare commodity in the modern game."