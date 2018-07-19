Dom Crosby: Leeds Rhinos sign prop on loan from Warrington Wolves

Dom Crosby is out of contract with Warrington Wolves at the end of the season

Leeds Rhinos have signed prop Dom Crosby on loan from Warrington Wolves for the rest of the 2018 season.

The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Wire after joining from Wigan ahead of the 2017 campaign.

"We are delighted to be able to bring in a player of Dom's experience into our group," Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said.

"He was spent some time around the lads and I know he's keen to get out and show what he can do in a Rhinos shirt."

Crosby started his career with Wigan's academy in 2010, but went on to make his senior debut for the Warriors against North Wales Crusaders two years later.

During his time with Wigan, Crosby appeared in four consecutive Grand Finals between 2013 and 2016, helping them win the title twice.