Tom Johnstone: Wakefield winger signs extended deal
- From the section Rugby League
Winger Tom Johnstone has signed an extended deal to keep him at Wakefield until the end of the 2022 season.
The 23-year-old, who was called up to the England Elite squad for the first time in March, already had a contract with the Super League club until 2020.
Johnstone said "it feels amazing" and he "jumped at the chance" to sign.
"I've loved my time here. Coming from the academy I always wanted to play for the first team and making it a reality is a dream come true," he added.