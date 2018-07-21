Tom Johnstone: Wakefield winger signs extended deal

Tom Johnstone has scored 15 tries for Wakefield so far this season

Winger Tom Johnstone has signed an extended deal to keep him at Wakefield until the end of the 2022 season.

The 23-year-old, who was called up to the England Elite squad for the first time in March, already had a contract with the Super League club until 2020.

Johnstone said "it feels amazing" and he "jumped at the chance" to sign.

"I've loved my time here. Coming from the academy I always wanted to play for the first team and making it a reality is a dream come true," he added.