Super League: St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 26 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Super League leaders St Helens are without injured winger Adam Swift for Thursday's visit of neighbours Warrington Wolves.

Forward Zeb Taia returns, while Ben Barba and Mark Percival, who both missed the win at Wigan on 19 July, are included in Saints' 19-man squad.

Third-placed Warrington have Bryson Goodwin, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Ben Westwood all available for selection.

This is the last match both sides will play before the Super 8s split.

Saints have already confirmed a top-four finish with eight matches remaining, while a Warrington win will take them above Wigan Warriors up to second for at least 24 hours.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba.

Warrington (from): Akauola, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.