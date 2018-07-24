Wigan's Sam Tomkins recalled to England squad after four-year absence

Wigan's Sam Tomkins has not featured for England since the 2014 Four Nations

Wigan's Sam Tomkins has been recalled to the England elite performance squad after a four-year absence.

Tomkins, 29, who will join Catalans Dragons at the end of the season, has not featured for England since the 2014 Four Nations.

Warrington prop Mike Cooper also returns after last appearing in 2016.

Castleford's uncapped loose forward Adam Milner is the only new face in a 25-man squad that consists only of Super League-based players.

Boss Wayne Bennett said: "We're welcoming two recalls to the squad and one new addition.

"The door will remain open for the remainder of the season as we head towards the International Test Series against New Zealand later this year."

England play France on 17 October, with the three-match Test series against New Zealand to follow.

England squad: Luke Gale, Mike McMeeken, Adam Milner (all Castleford), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield), Jake Connor, Scott Taylor (both Hull), Ryan Hall, Stevie Ward, Kallum Watkins (both Leeds), Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley (all St Helens), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield), Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Chris Hill, Stefan Ratchford (all Warrington), John Bateman, Sean O'Loughlin, Sam Tomkins, George Williams (all Wigan).