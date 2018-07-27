Super League: Widnes Vikings v Castleford Tigers

Liam Finn made 13 Super League appearances for Wakefield this season, scoring two tries

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Sunday, 29 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Widnes Vikings could give debuts to new signings Harrison Hansen and Liam Finn, after they joined from Leigh and Wakefield respectively.

Chris Dean also returns for Widnes, who sit bottom of the Super League table.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell makes four changes from the squad named for the defeat by Huddersfield Giants.

Mike McMeeken, Calum Turner, Jacques O'Neill and new signing Peter Mata'utia come in for Matt Cook, Jake Webster, Grant Millington and Lewis Peachey.

Castleford Tigers (from): Clare, Clark, Eden, Ellis, Gill, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga'e, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Milner, Moors, O'Neill, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Turner, Watts.

Widnes Vikings (from): Ah Van, Albert, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Farnworth, Finn, Hanbury, Hansen, Hauraki, Ince, Inu, Leuluai, Mellor, Olbison, Walker, Whitley, Wilde.