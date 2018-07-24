Danny Bridge: Referee assault results in nine-month ban for Oldham player
-
- From the section Rugby League
Oldham's Danny Bridge has been banned for nine months after he was found guilty of physically assaulting a match official.
Bridge, 25, was given a Grade F charge by the the Rugby Football League following an incident in Oldham's 15-8 defeat by Keighley on Friday, 13 July.
The ban rules the former Warrington back rower, also fined £75, out for the remainder of the 2018 season.
Grade F charges carry a minimum eight-plus game penalty.
Previous offences saw then-Salford back-rower Gareth Hock receive a seven game ban for a Grade E charge in 2014.
The charge of making contact with referees - a less severe grade of offence - saw Widnes back-rower Chris Houston banned for two games.