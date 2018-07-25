Joseph Paulo: St Helens sign back row on three-year deal

Joseph Paulo has represented both Samoa and USA at international level

St Helens have agreed a three-year deal with back row Joseph Paulo to join the club in 2019.

The 30-year-old, who can play either second row or loose forward, will bring a wealth of NRL experience to Saints.

Paulo has made 160 appearances for Penrith Panthers, Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks since 2008

"I've watched Joseph for a number of years now and I admire how he plays the game," said Saints head coach Justin Holbrook.

Paulo is Saints' third signing for the 2019 season, with Fiji Captain Kevin Naiqama and Joe Bachelor already committing their futures to the club.