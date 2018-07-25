Bodene Thompson: Warrington sign Leigh forward until end of season

Bodene Thompson has made over 167 career appearances

Warrington Wolves have signed forward Bodene Thompson from Championship side Leigh Centurions.

The 29-year-old joins Warrington until the end of the current 2018 season.

The former New Zealand Māori international has amassed over 140 NRL appearances since his debut in 2009 and featured 24 times for Leigh this season.

Warrington head coach Steve Price said: "He has the ability to play in the middle and also on the edge."

