Hull FC: Scott Taylor, Danny Washbrook, Josh Bowden & Jack Brown sign new deals

Scott Taylor has won the Challenge Cup with Hull in each of the past two seasons

England international prop Scott Taylor is one of four players to have signed new contracts with Hull FC.

Hull vice-captain Taylor, 27, has agreed a new five-year deal that will keep him with his hometown club until the end of the 2023 season.

Utility man Danny Washbrook, 32, has extended his contract by another year, while 26-year-old forward Josh Bowden has signed a two-year extension.

Teenage prop Jack Brown, 18, has agreed a three-year contract.

After making more than 200 appearances for the Airlie Birds, 2019 will be Washbrook's testimonial year.

Taylor, who has three England caps, won successive Challenge Cups in his first two seasons with the club and said there is "nowhere else" he wanted to play.

"This is the place that is best for me," he told the club website. "I know that I will play my best rugby here, and that's the reason I have signed again.

"When you are happy, you play good rugby."