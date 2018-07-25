Widnes Vikings: Harrison Hansen & Liam Finn join Super League club

Harrison Hansen is one of several players expected to leave Leigh before the end of the season

Widnes have signed Leigh captain Harrison Hansen on a deal until 2019 and added Wakefield half-back Liam Finn on loan for the rest of the season.

The Vikings will finish bottom of Super League after 23 games and must try to secure top-flight survival in the upcoming Qualifiers.

Hansen, 32, is a two-time Grand Final winner from his time with Wigan.

Ireland international Finn, 34, will join the coaching staff at fellow Super League side Wakefield next season.

Earlier on Wednesday, Leigh owner Derek Beaumont warned of several departures from the Championship club, with the Centurions unlikely to secure a Qualifiers spot.

New Zealand-born forward Bodene Thompson has already completed a move to Warrington Wolves.