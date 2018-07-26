Peter Mata'utia: Castleford sign Samoan international full-back from Leigh

Peter Mata'utia, who has scored nine tries in 20 games for Leigh this season, could make his Cas debut against Widnes on Sunday

Castleford have signed Leigh Centurions full-back Peter Mata'utia.

The 27-year-old will leave Leigh immediately in a loan deal until the end of the season before starting a three-year contract at the Jungle.

The Samoa international has spent time with Australia NRL sides Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons before moving to Leigh this season.

"Castleford as a club excites me and I can't wait to get playing with this team," Mata'utia told the club website.

"Everyone I have spoken to raves about this club, about the coaching environment and the passionate fans, and I'm just really excited to pull on a Castleford shirt and experience my first game here."

