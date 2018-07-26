Jordan Thompson: Leeds Rhinos sign forward from Leigh Centurions
Leeds Rhinos have signed forward Jordan Thompson from Championship side Leigh Centurions until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old joined the Centurions on a two-year contract from Super League side Hull FC in October 2017.
Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said a "large number" of players would leave because of club financial difficulties.
"He's been a standout player this season and we have followed him closely for a couple of weeks," Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said.
"We believe he will be a huge addition to our squad, until at least the end of the season."
With the Centurions unlikely to seal a Qualifiers spot, forward Bodene Thompson completed a move to Warrington Wolves on Wednesday.
In addition, full-back Peter Mata'utia joined Castleford Tigers and captain Harrison Hansen signed for Widnes Vikings earlier on Thursday.