Jordan Thompson: Leeds Rhinos sign forward from Leigh Centurions

Jordan Thompson made over 100 appearances for Hull FC prior to joining Leigh in 2017

Leeds Rhinos have signed forward Jordan Thompson from Championship side Leigh Centurions until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old joined the Centurions on a two-year contract from Super League side Hull FC in October 2017.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said a "large number" of players would leave because of club financial difficulties.

"He's been a standout player this season and we have followed him closely for a couple of weeks," Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said.

"We believe he will be a huge addition to our squad, until at least the end of the season."

With the Centurions unlikely to seal a Qualifiers spot, forward Bodene Thompson completed a move to Warrington Wolves on Wednesday.

In addition, full-back Peter Mata'utia joined Castleford Tigers and captain Harrison Hansen signed for Widnes Vikings earlier on Thursday.