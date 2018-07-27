Joey Lussick: Salford Red Devils sign hooker from Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
-
- From the section Rugby League
Salford have signed Australian hooker Joey Lussick from the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles for the rest of the 2018 season.
The 22-year-old scored a try on his NRL debut against St George Illawarra Dragons last year and has played for Australia's Schoolboys team.
"Joey is a strong player to add to our group at this time," Salford head coach Ian Watson told the club website.
"He will add some solid support alongside Josh Wood," he added.