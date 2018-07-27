Charlie Gubb: Widnes Vikings sign Canberra Raiders prop after Leigh deal collapsed

Charlie Gubb was expected to join Leigh but ended up at Widnes

Widnes Vikings have stepped in to sign prop Charlie Gubb after his move to Leigh Centurions from Canberra Raiders collapsed for financial reasons.

Gubb, 28, will feature in Widnes' Qualifiers campaign, and has played 50 National Rugby League games.

The Wellington-born front-rower played for New Zealand Warriors and Canberra in the NRL, as well as Queensland Cup side Wynnum-Manly.

"It's been a bit of a surreal 24 hours, but I'm excited," Gubb said.

"I had a few different opportunities to consider, but I was excited by the one presented to me by James Rule and Widnes Vikings.

"I know that the Vikings have some quality players and some very exciting young talent, so I'm looking forward to joining them in the fight to sustain their Super League status."