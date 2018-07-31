Joe Bullock: Wigan Warriors to sign Barrow Raiders prop for 2019

Joe Bullock (left) was nominated for the League One Player of the Year award in 2017

Wigan Warriors have agreed a deal to sign Barrow Raiders prop Joe Bullock at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old, who spent time in the Warriors' academy, has signed a three-year contract at the DW Stadium.

"Joe is an explosive, hard-running front-row forward who has developed and proven himself in the Championship," executive director Kris Radlinksi said.

"He's had another impressive season so we firmly believe he is ready to take the step up to Super League."