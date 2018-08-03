Jansin Turgut: Salford Red Devils sign Hull FC outside-back

Salford head coach Ian Watson says new signing Jansin Turgut wants to "prove his Super League credentials"

Salford Red Devils have signed outside-back Jansin Turgut on a short-term deal from Hull FC as they battle to retain their Super League status.

The 22-year-old is eligible to play for Salford in The Qualifiers after they finished the season second-bottom.

Turgut has played 20 times for Hull and is a former England Academy captain.

Boss Ian Watson told Salford's website: "He's backed himself to come here and prove his Super League credentials as he's on the lookout for a new club."

Salford begin their Qualifiers fixtures with a trip to Hull Kingston Rovers' KCOM Craven Park on Friday 10 August.