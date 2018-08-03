Challenge Cup: St Helens v Catalans Dragons (Sun)

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Helens 25-22 Hull FC

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: The University of Bolton Stadium Date: Sunday, 5 August Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Merseyside and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

St Helens have named former Lance Todd Trophy winner Matty Smith in their 19-man squad along with versatile back Matty Costello.

The duo replace Dominic Peyroux and Ryan Morgan as Saints continue their push for a treble of trophies in 2018.

Catalans Dragons have restored seven key players to their squad for this repeat of the 2007 Challenge Cup final.

David Mead, Remi Casty, Ben Garcia, Mika Simon, Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien and Josh Drinkwater come in.

Casty and absent centre Vincent Duport are the only remaining Dragons players from their 2007 Wembley defeat by Saints.

That success was one of three consecutive Challenge Cup wins in a row for St Helens, the last of which a year later was their last visit to the final.

Saints' 2018 form has put them in contention for the treble, with Australian full-back Ben Barba a key figure.

"I didn't really know too much about the Cup at first," Barba said. "I knew about Super League but I didn't realise how big it (the Cup) was until I got older and I watched Albert Kelly play in one.

"Having been over here now and seeing how much joy the players get out of winning one, it is something to look forward to.

"The club hasn't won one for 10 years so let's hope we can get to a final and have a shot to win one. It would mean a lot to the people but we've got to look forward to Bolton first before we can start thinking about Wembley."

Catalans' resurgence ensured a top eight regular season finish and an outside shot at the play-offs in addition to the cup run.

Half-back Josh Drinkwater arrived mid-season to give the Perpignan club a point of focus in attack, turning the campaign around.

"We got off to a pretty slow start," Papua New Guinea back David Mead said. "We had a lot of guys at the World Cup so we didn't have much time to prepare. It probably sounds like an excuse but that's the reality of it.

"We started to click at the back end of the year and Josh arriving gave us a bit of direction. We've been playing tough all year, we just didn't have any direction until Drinky got in and now we're getting the rewards."

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba, Costello.

Catalans (from): Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.